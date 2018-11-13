  • BLOOD SHORTAGE: American Red Cross in need of blood, platelet donations

    Updated:

    Amid a “severe blood shortage,” the American Red Cross is urging people to consider donating blood and platelets.

    During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed, according to a news release.

    Blood donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate. Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    According to the Red Cross, fewer blood drives in September and October, in addition to hurricanes Michael and Florence, contributed to the blood shortage.

    Along with donors, volunteer blood drive hosts are also needed.

    Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Nov. 13-Dec. 15):

    TRENDING NOW:

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY

    Carnegie

    • 11/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carlynton High School, 435 Kings Highway)

     

    Pittsburgh

    • 11/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chromalox, 103 Gamma Dr.
    • 11/19/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carnegie Mellon University University Center, 5000 Forbes Avenue
    • 11/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., University of Pittsburgh William Pitt Union Bldg., 920 William Pitt Union

     

    Warrendale

    • 11/27/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keystone Summit Park, 4000 Ericsson Drive
    • 12/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Erie Insurance-Warrendale, 301 Commonwealth Drive

     

    ARMSTRONG COUNTY

    Kittanning

    • 11/24/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Kittanning Masonic Temple, 11906 State Route 85
    • 12/6/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 361 N Jefferson Street

     

    BEAVER COUNTY

    Beaver

    • 11/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Heritage Valley Beaver Education Center, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road
    • 11/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 133 Friendship Circle

     

    Monaca

    • 12/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monaca Turners, 1700 Old Brodhead Road

     

    New Brighton

    • 11/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lighthouse for the Blind, 720 3rd Avenue Rochester
    • 11/28/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unionville United Methodist Church, 1297 Route 68

     

    BUTLER COUNTY

    Butler

    • 12/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Butler VA, 353 North Duffy Road

     

    Cranberry Township

    • 11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Cranberry Elks Lodge, 20720 US 19
    • 11/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rose E Schneider Family YMCA, 2001 Ehrman Rd

     

    Mars

    • 11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mars VFW, 331 Mars VAlencia Rd.
    • 12/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mars High School, 520 Route 228

     

    CLARION COUNTY

    Clarion

    • 11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Gemmell Student Center, Wilson Avenue
    • 12/3/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarion American Legion, 530 E Main Street

     

    Knox

    • 11/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Keystone High School, 700 Beatty Ave

     

    New Bethlehem

    • 11/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Redbank Valley High School, 920 Broad Street

     

    Rimersburg

    • 11/30/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Union High School, 354 Baker Street

     

    FAYETTE COUNTY

    Brownsville

    • 11/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 512 Second Street

     

    Connellsville

    • 11/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highlands Hospital, 401 East Murphy Avenue

     

    Farmington

    • 11/29/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road

     

    INDIANA COUNTY

    Armagh

    • 11/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., United High School, 10780 Rte 56 HWY, PO Box 168

     

    Clymer

    • 11/19/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penns Manor High School, 6003 RTE 553 Hwy

     

    Homer City

    • 11/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 3513 US 119 HWY South

     

    Indiana

    • 11/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Indiana High School, 450 N Fifth St
    • 11/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St.
    • 11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave, Suite #3
    • 11/23/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Indiana Regional Medical Center, 835 Hospital Road, Box 788
    • 11/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street

     

    Plumville

    • 12/7/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church of Plumville, 115 Indiana St, PO Box 422

     

    LAWRENCE COUNTY

    New Castle

    • 11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Avenue
    • 11/16/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pearson Park, 100 Pearson Park
    • 12/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Avenue

     

    MERCER COUNTY

    Greenville

    • 11/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Jerusalem Christian Church, 560 Donation Rd

     

    Grove City

    • 12/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grove City College, 100 Campus Drive

     

    Hermitage

    • 11/15/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd
    • 12/6/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd

     

    Mercer

    • 11/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mercer Methodist Church, 250 E Butler Street

     

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY

    Greensburg

    • 11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue
    • 11/27/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Univ of Pittsburgh Smith Hall Lounge, 150 Finoli Dr
    • 11/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue
    • 12/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue
    • 12/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St.

     

    Hunker

    • 12/3/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 407 Constitution Ave, PO Box H Irwin
    • 11/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 3487 route 130

     

    Latrobe

    • 11/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Vincent College - Carey Hall Student Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd.

     

    Ligonier

    • 12/12/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W Main St

     

    Scottdale

    • 11/21/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St

     

    Vandergrift

    • 12/10/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Vandergrift Masonic Lodge # 617, 113 Washington Ave

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories