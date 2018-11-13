BLOOD SHORTAGE: American Red Cross in need of blood, platelet donations

Amid a “severe blood shortage,” the American Red Cross is urging people to consider donating blood and platelets.
During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed, according to a news release.
Blood donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate. Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
According to the Red Cross, fewer blood drives in September and October, in addition to hurricanes Michael and Florence, contributed to the blood shortage.
Along with donors, volunteer blood drive hosts are also needed.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Nov. 13-Dec. 15):
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
Carnegie
- 11/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carlynton High School, 435 Kings Highway)
Pittsburgh
- 11/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chromalox, 103 Gamma Dr.
- 11/19/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carnegie Mellon University University Center, 5000 Forbes Avenue
- 11/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., University of Pittsburgh William Pitt Union Bldg., 920 William Pitt Union
Warrendale
- 11/27/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keystone Summit Park, 4000 Ericsson Drive
- 12/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Erie Insurance-Warrendale, 301 Commonwealth Drive
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Kittanning
- 11/24/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Kittanning Masonic Temple, 11906 State Route 85
- 12/6/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 361 N Jefferson Street
BEAVER COUNTY
Beaver
- 11/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Heritage Valley Beaver Education Center, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road
- 11/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 133 Friendship Circle
Monaca
- 12/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monaca Turners, 1700 Old Brodhead Road
New Brighton
- 11/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lighthouse for the Blind, 720 3rd Avenue Rochester
- 11/28/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unionville United Methodist Church, 1297 Route 68
BUTLER COUNTY
Butler
- 12/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Butler VA, 353 North Duffy Road
Cranberry Township
- 11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Cranberry Elks Lodge, 20720 US 19
- 11/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rose E Schneider Family YMCA, 2001 Ehrman Rd
Mars
- 11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mars VFW, 331 Mars VAlencia Rd.
- 12/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mars High School, 520 Route 228
CLARION COUNTY
Clarion
- 11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Gemmell Student Center, Wilson Avenue
- 12/3/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarion American Legion, 530 E Main Street
Knox
- 11/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Keystone High School, 700 Beatty Ave
New Bethlehem
- 11/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Redbank Valley High School, 920 Broad Street
Rimersburg
- 11/30/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Union High School, 354 Baker Street
FAYETTE COUNTY
Brownsville
- 11/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 512 Second Street
Connellsville
- 11/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highlands Hospital, 401 East Murphy Avenue
Farmington
- 11/29/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Farmington Fire Hall, 119 Elliottsville Road
INDIANA COUNTY
Armagh
- 11/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., United High School, 10780 Rte 56 HWY, PO Box 168
Clymer
- 11/19/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penns Manor High School, 6003 RTE 553 Hwy
Homer City
- 11/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 3513 US 119 HWY South
Indiana
- 11/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Indiana High School, 450 N Fifth St
- 11/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St.
- 11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave, Suite #3
- 11/23/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Indiana Regional Medical Center, 835 Hospital Road, Box 788
- 11/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street
Plumville
- 12/7/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church of Plumville, 115 Indiana St, PO Box 422
LAWRENCE COUNTY
New Castle
- 11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Avenue
- 11/16/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pearson Park, 100 Pearson Park
- 12/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Avenue
MERCER COUNTY
Greenville
- 11/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Jerusalem Christian Church, 560 Donation Rd
Grove City
- 12/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grove City College, 100 Campus Drive
Hermitage
- 11/15/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd
- 12/6/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd
Mercer
- 11/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mercer Methodist Church, 250 E Butler Street
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Greensburg
- 11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue
- 11/27/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Univ of Pittsburgh Smith Hall Lounge, 150 Finoli Dr
- 11/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue
- 12/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue
- 12/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St.
Hunker
- 12/3/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 407 Constitution Ave, PO Box H Irwin
- 11/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 3487 route 130
Latrobe
- 11/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Vincent College - Carey Hall Student Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd.
Ligonier
- 12/12/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W Main St
Scottdale
- 11/21/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St
Vandergrift
- 12/10/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Vandergrift Masonic Lodge # 617, 113 Washington Ave
