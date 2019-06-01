PITTSBURGH - Police said a woman was arrested after she drove into a man on purpose at the Bloomfield post office.
Police said Elizabeth Noel Morrison, 27, of Avalon, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, criminal mischief and vehicle code violations.
Police said officers were called Wednesday to the post office, where a 31-year-old man was conscious after being hit by a vehicle. Officers said he was walking into the building carrying packages when Morrison came out, flinging the door open and hitting the man. In the process, police said, she knocked the packages to the ground.
Police said the man told Morrison she was rude and she cursed back at him in reply. After dropping off those packages inside, police said the man went back to his car to get another armful. Along the way, Morrison was waiting in her vehicle, and as the pair saw each other, police said she yelled, cursed and then accelerated her vehicle toward the man.
Police said he was hit on the right side of his body, rolled onto the hood of Morrison’s vehicle and then fell to the ground. Morrison, police said, then reversed the vehicle and drove over all of the man’s packages that he had been carrying when he was hit.
Morrison left the scene, but police said she eventually came back, at which point she was arrested.
