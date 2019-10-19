PITTSBURGH - A man in his 30's showed up to an area hospital after he was shot in the leg and police said they sent the SWAT team to his house to make sure a suspect was not still there.
According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the hospital just before 1:30 a.m. The man told police he and his girlfriend were in side a home in the 4500 block of Friendship Avenue when a man came to the door. Once inside, the victim said there was a fight and the suspect shot the man in the leg. The man's girlfriend said they quickly left and she drove to the hospital.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County News. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The SWAT team was sent to the home in Bloomfield to make sure the suspect was not still inside the home, police said.
Police said they are still investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'You don't expect to bury your kids.' Family of man gunned down in local store speaks out
- Man lived with bodies of mom, aunt for years to collect benefits, deputies say
- Suspects in deadly Penn Hills home invasion arrested 2,400 miles away
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}