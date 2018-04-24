  • Blue Line service restored after electrical issue

    Light rail service was restored early Tuesday morning after the Port Authority of Allegheny County shut down the Blue Line Library rail line Monday night because of an electrical issue.

    Shuttle buses were brought in Monday evening to transport stranded T-riders.

    The Red and Blue lines in South Hills Village were not affected.

