Blue Line service restored after electrical issue

Light rail service was restored early Tuesday morning after the Port Authority of Allegheny County shut down the Blue Line Library rail line Monday night because of an electrical issue.
Shuttle buses were brought in Monday evening to transport stranded T-riders.
The Red and Blue lines in South Hills Village were not affected.
Thanks to some long hours and quick work by our maintenance division, service has been restored to the Blue Line Library, and we’ll be running regular service Tuesday morning.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) April 24, 2018
