Boating safety top of mind as busy season approaches

OAKMONT, Pa. - Boating season will soon rev up on Pittsburgh’s three rivers, and ahead of the season, water safety officials are taking action.
The U.S Army Corps of Engineers and several other water safety organizations are hosting a summit to prepare boaters for the busy season.
One warning officials want to give is to be cautious of heavy river congestion, especially with kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes because they are the most susceptible to injuries.
