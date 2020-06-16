Body of Amari Wise found in Shenango Township; a father and son facing charges in connection to his death

Several days later, two criminal informants talked with investigators who said the night of the incident, there was a group - including Todd Henry, Connor Henry and Wise - who were drinking and smoking marijuana in the garage, according to the criminal complaint. Wise was wearing a fanny pack across his chest and started arguing with another man. Wise said he “was going to shoot” the other man and put his hand on the pack. At that time, Connor Henry, who was standing behind Wise, shot him with a black semi-automatic shotgun. Both informants said they saw Wise drop to the ground instantly before they ran away.