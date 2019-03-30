FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A body was pulled from the Allegheny River Saturday morning, an emergency official source confirmed to Channel 11.
Police, fire and EMS are at the scene near the docks of the Fox Chapel Yacht Club.
The person's identity hasn't been determined yet.
Police continue to investigate.
