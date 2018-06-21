BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - The medical examiner was called to Bridgeville Thursday morning, a day after heavy rains caused flash flooding across the area, officials said.
BREAKING: police, Medical Examiner at McLaughlin Run Creek @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TEFHjpw9N2— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) June 21, 2018
Investigators found a body in McLaughlin Run Creek.
Investigators at the scene haven't released the victim's name or any additional details.
