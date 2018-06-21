  • Body found in Bridgeville after flash flooding

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - The medical examiner was called to Bridgeville Thursday morning, a day after heavy rains caused flash flooding across the area, officials said. 

    Investigators found a body in McLaughlin Run Creek.

    Investigators at the scene haven't released the victim's name or any additional details. 

