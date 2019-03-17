BRADDOCK, Pa. - A body has been found in the Monongahela River.
Officials confirm to Channel 11 police are investigating on the Braddock side of the Rankin Bridge.
Police fire and rescue personnel on scene here in Braddock where a barge boat discovered a body floating in the mon river this morning #wpxi @TribLIVE @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI @JenniferTomazic @WPXIAaronMartin pic.twitter.com/VmVBfABB2d— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 17, 2019
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.
