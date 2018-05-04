  • Body found in Ohio River near bridge

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - A body was found Friday morning in the Ohio River near the Bellevue side of the McKees Rocks Bridge, officials said.

    Railroad employees reported spotting the body shortly after 9 a.m.

    Pittsburgh River Rescue crews removed the body from the water.

    The body was taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

    Allegheny County Police are investigating.

