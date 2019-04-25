PITTSBURGH - A body was found Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side.
The discovery was made about 8 a.m. near a fence by train tracks along South 7th Street, above East Carson Street, police said.
Investigators said the body is that of a male. His death does not appear to be recent, according to police.
The body was taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Pittsburgh police are investigating.
