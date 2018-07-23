PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. - The body found inside a burned car on Friday has been identified as missing grandmother Caroline Branthoover.
Branthoover, 74, was last seen leaving a Star Junction bar early Wednesday morning.
The car, a Pontiac Grand Am, was found burned in a Fayette County field.
The car was found by a volunteer searcher around 10:30 a.m. Friday. in a field near French Island Road in Perryopolis, about two miles from where Branthoover was last seen.
The car and body had been severely burned. Police said they identified Branthoover by a serial number on a rod in her hip.
Police are not releasing any other details about the investigation right now.
