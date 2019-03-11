Body heat leads police to 2 men hiding after crashing stolen car, officers say

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Two men tried to hide in the woods after crashing a stolen car in Westmoreland County, according to police, but their body heat gave them away.
Officers cornered the suspects off of Route 22 in Murrysville.
The piece of technology that helped police make a quick arrest, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Table 86 restaurant suddenly closes
- President Trump okay with making Daylight Saving Time permanent
- High school coach, wife dead in electrocution on baseball field, son injured
- VIDEO: Keeper rescues animal from freezing water at Pittsburgh Zoo
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}