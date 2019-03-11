  • Body heat leads police to 2 men hiding after crashing stolen car, officers say

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Two men tried to hide in the woods after crashing a stolen car in Westmoreland County, according to police, but their body heat gave them away.

    Officers cornered the suspects off of Route 22 in Murrysville.

