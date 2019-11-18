CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a person of interest after a man was found shot to death in the trunk of his car in Franklin County.
Police day 37-year-old Demetrios Kalathas of Chambersburg was reported missing on Friday and his body was discovered in his car’s trunk in a Lion’s Club parking lot on Sunday. He had been shot multiple times.
Police are seeking 36-year-old Justin Hockenberry of Orrstown because they say they believe he may have information related to the homicide.
Hockenberry is wanted on felony charges unrelated to the deadly shooting.
