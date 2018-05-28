ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - One teen is dead after a water rescue at Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City.
Officials said a girl and a boy were rescued. Both were 17-years-old.
The body of a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the river during the rescue.
We just arrived on scene of a water rescue in Ellwood City. Multiple fire depts. here. Working on what happened @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5vVKrYUgZb— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) May 28, 2018
