  • Body of 17-year-old pulled from local creek during water rescue

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - One teen is dead after a water rescue at Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City. 

    Officials said a girl and a boy were rescued. Both were 17-years-old.

    The body of a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the river during the rescue. 

