Body of 3-year-old girl recovered after boating accident in Pennsylvania

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The body of a 3-year-old girl who had been missing since a boating accident in Pennsylvania that killed her mother and injured her father has been recovered.

    Officials say Madelyn Binkley's body was recovered on Thursday. She was in a boat with her mother, Mary Bredbenner, and her father, Cody Binkley, when it capsized Monday night in the Susquehanna (suhs-kwuh-HAN'-uh) River off Harrisburg.

    Bredbenner's body was recovered on Tuesday. A coroner ruled her death an accidental drowning on Thursday.

    The father was treated at a hospital for hypothermia. The body of a family dog also was pulled from the river.

    Authorities haven't determined what caused the boat to capsize.

