MONESSEN, Pa. - The body of a missing man was found in the Monongahela River on Saturday, according to police.
Monessen police said they had information and evidence that led them to believe that Lonzo Gardener, 61, may have been in the river and called the dive team in to help.
The dive team reported that his body was found around 11:45 a.m. about 1/8 of a mile northwest of the Donora Monessen Bridge in Westmoreland County.
Gardener has been missing since Tuesday.
Police are still investigating the events that led up to Gardener being found in the river. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monessen Police Department at 724-684-4620.
