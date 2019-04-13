MONESSEN, Pa. - UPDATE 4/13: The body of Lonzo Gardner was found in the Monongahela River on Saturday.
Police in Monessen are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Lonzo "Milky" Gardner, 61, was last seen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. near the Salvation Army in Monessen. Friends and family are worried about his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-684-4620.
