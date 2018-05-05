PITTSBURGH - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River Saturday afternoon.
Police said boaters reported seeing the body near the 10th Street Bridge.
Police said the body is that of an unidentified black male. They are still investigating.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for developments.
