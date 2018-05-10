  • Body pulled from Monongahela River near Steelers' practice facility

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A body was pulled Thursday morning from the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh’s South Side, Channel 11 News has learned.

    River rescue crews were called to the water near the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the Steelers’ practice facility, on South Water Street.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body pulled from Monongahela River near Steelers' practice facility

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minivan crashes into Dollar Tree

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of stealing $10K related to civil matter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh to fix bridge littered with potholes connecting city to McKees Rocks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins leave locker room without 3rd Stanley Cup