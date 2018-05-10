PITTSBURGH - A body was pulled Thursday morning from the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh’s South Side, Channel 11 News has learned.
River rescue crews were called to the water near the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the Steelers’ practice facility, on South Water Street.
Further information was not immediately available.
