  • Body pulled from Ohio River

    Updated:

    EMSWORTH, Pa. - A man’s body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning in Emsworth, officials said.

    The body was spotted by workers at the Emsworth Lock and Dam.

    Officials said there was no identification found.

    Allegheny County Police are investigating.

