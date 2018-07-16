  • Body pulled from river near 40th Street Bridge

    MILLVALE, Pa. - A body was pulled from the Allegheny River Monday morning near the 40th Street Bridge.

    The body was found in the water on the Millvale side of the bridge.

    Police and rescue teams were called to the area to recover the body.

    Further information was not immediately available.

