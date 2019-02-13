CHARLEROI, Pa. - A landslide has broken a water main that already broke twice Tuesday.
It's the same line that has lead to a boil water advisory for people living in Monessen, Charleroi and Speers.
The water was turned off for about 15 to 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Water Authority.
Water buffaloes are available at the following locations:
- Speers Borough Building
- Monessen Fire Department #1
- Charleroi Fire Department
- N. Charleroi Fire Department
About 3,000 customers are impacted and are using the water buffaloes, including 90-year-old Irene Sarran.
"You need it for your teeth. You need it for almost everything. You don't realize how much you need water until something like this happens," Sarran said.
A break in a transmission line was repaired, but because there was a loss of positive pressure in parts of the distribution system, the Charleroi Water Authority is advising customers to boil the water first as a precaution, because it's possible that there are disease-causing organisms in the water.
The Department of Environmental Protection will test the water quality Wednesday and Thursday to ensure the water is safe to drink. Once the Water Authority receives confirmation that the water is safe, the advisory will be lifted.
The original break was repaired Tuesday evening, but officials in the community said it ruptured again.
There is no timetable for when the water will be turned back on.
