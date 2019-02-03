Boil advisory issued after water main break in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The city of Aliquippa has issued a boil water advisory.
According to a news release, customers in Raccoon and Potter Townships had a loss of water pressure because of a water line break along Green Garden Road Saturday night.
The break has been repaired, and water serviced restored, but a boil water advisory is in effect.
Customers are advisted to boil water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.
