Boil advisory issued after water main break in Beaver County

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The city of Aliquippa has issued a boil water advisory.

    According to a news release, customers in Raccoon and Potter Townships had a loss of water pressure because of a water line break along Green Garden Road Saturday night.

    The break has been repaired, and water serviced restored, but a boil water advisory is in effect.

    Customers are advisted to boil water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

