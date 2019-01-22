Boil advisory issued for Port Vue, part of McKeesport after water main break

6:30 P.M. UPDATE: Water service has been restored to customers, but the boil water advisory remains in place, according to officials.
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has issued a boil water advisory for over 2,000 residents in Port Vue and parts of McKeesport.
The advisory is a precaution due to a water main break that occurred near Romine Avenue in Port Vue Borough around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the MAWC.
The break occurred at the bottom of a steep hillside, making the repair process more difficult for workers, the public works director told Channel 11.
Once repairs are complete on the main break, MAWC will conduct water quality sampling to confirm there are no issues.
Water buffaloes are available at the Port Vue Borough Building and the Port Vue Fire Department.
