Boil advisory issued for Port Vue, portion of McKeesport due to water main break

    The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has issued a boil water advisory for over 2,000 residents in Port Vue and parts of McKeesport.

    The advisory is a precaution due to a water main break that occurred near Romine Avenue in Port Vue Borough around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the MAWC.

    Once repairs are complete on the main break, MAWC will conduct water quality sampling to confirm there are no issues.

    Water buffaloes are available at the Port Vue Borough Building and the Port Vue Fire Department.

