Boil advisory issued for Port Vue, portion of McKeesport due to water main break

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has issued a boil water advisory for over 2,000 residents in Port Vue and parts of McKeesport.
The advisory is a precaution due to a water main break that occurred near Romine Avenue in Port Vue Borough around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the MAWC.
Once repairs are complete on the main break, MAWC will conduct water quality sampling to confirm there are no issues.
Water buffaloes are available at the Port Vue Borough Building and the Port Vue Fire Department.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- RAW VIDEO: Toddler puts hands up during traffic stop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}