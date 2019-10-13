McKEESPORT, Pa. - Residents of several communities in Allegheny County communities are being asked to conserve and in some cases boil their water due to a mechanical issue at the McKeesport water plant.
The issue was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday night, and according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, repairs are expected to last into Sunday morning.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
McKeesport, Versailles Borough and Port Vue are under boil advisories, while the neighboring community of White Oak is under mandatory water conservation order.
The water authority says a mechanical problem occurred with the intake pump at the Mckeesport plant, which could result in pressure issues that allow for contamination issues.
Water buffalos are available at 238 Atlantic Ave, the intersections of Walnut and Juniper, Walnut and 12th and at McKeesport Hospital.
More than 16,000 customers were affected in total, MAWC official said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teens charged with rolling 80-pound log off cliff that killed photographer below/a>
- SKYLIGHTS 2019: Week 7 high school football scores
- Mysterious lights in sky off North Carolina's Outer Banks caught on camera
- >
- VIDEO: Possible measles exposure at Philadelphia airport; state officials issue warning
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}