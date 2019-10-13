  • Boil water advisory expanded, some people asked to conserve water

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Residents of several communities in Allegheny County communities are being asked to conserve and in some cases boil their water due to a mechanical issue at the McKeesport water plant.

    The issue was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday night, and according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, repairs are expected to last into Sunday morning.

    McKeesport, Versailles Borough and Port Vue are under boil advisories, while the neighboring community of White Oak is under mandatory water conservation order.

    Municipal Authority of Westmoreland Co.

    The water authority says a mechanical problem occurred with the intake pump at the Mckeesport plant, which could result in pressure issues that allow for contamination issues.

    Water buffalos are available at 238 Atlantic Ave, the intersections of Walnut and Juniper, Walnut and 12th and at McKeesport Hospital.

    More than 16,000 customers were affected in total, MAWC official said. 

