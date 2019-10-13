McKEESPORT, Pa. - Residents of several communities in Allegheny County communities are being asked to conserve and in some cases boil their water due to a mechanical issue at the McKeesport water plant.
Below are the communities impacted:
- McKeesport and Versailles borough were placed on a boil-water advisory Saturday night.
- Port Vue was added to the boil-water advisory because water tower levels started dropping.
- White Oak Borough is under the boil-water advisory, and is also under a mandatory conserve order.
The issue was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
A mechanical issue developed with the intake pump at the McKeesport plant Saturday night, resulting in low or no water pressure, according to MAWC.
Workers started making repairs early Sunday morning.
Recorded messages went out to customers impacted by the advisory, but many residents were still left with questions.
“If you can't drink it, should you take a bath? What's in it? Am I going to catch something? I don't know. They don't tell you a lot,” Dean Marsh ,of Port Vue, said.
The boil-water advisory cannot be lifted until there are two consecutive water samples that show no bacterial contamination.
Water will be available in White Oak at 2280 Lincoln Way and 1612 Lincoln Way.
Water buffalos are available at 238 Atlantic Ave., the intersections of Walnut and Juniper, Walnut and 12th and at McKeesport Hospital.
Additional water locations in Port Vue are at 304 Gumbert St. and 1515 Washington Blvd.
More than 16,000 customers were affected in total, MAWC officials said.
