JEANNETTE, Pa. - A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Westmoreland County after a water main break in Jeannette.
The break occurred on 13th Street in Jeannette, and the boil water advisory is affecting about 1,469 customers in the surrounding communities, according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
Once repairs are made, water quality sampling will be conducted to confirm there are no issues, officials said. However, two days of consecutive tests with no contaminants are needed before the advisory will be lifted.
Areas where residents should boil their water are portions of Penn Township, Jeannette City, Penn Borough, Manor Borough, portions of North Huntingdon Township, the villages of Biddle, Wegley and Westmoreland City, Irwin Borough, Arona Borough and surrounding areas, the municipal authority said.
People can enter their address at MAWC.org (CLICK HERE) to see if they are within the affected area.
Water buffaloes are available at the intersection of Route 993 and Claridge Elliott Road, 13th Street in Jeannette and at the Westmoreland City Fire Hall at 8650 Broadway.
