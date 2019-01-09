  • Boil water advisory in place, Bethlehem-Center SD closed after water main breaks

    Updated:

    CLARKSVILLE, Pa. - Water main breaks have prompted a boil water advisory and has a Washington County school district closed Wednesday, officials said.

    According to Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority, people under the boil water advisory have been notified after a break in the area of Sandy Plains Road and Pine Street in Clarksville.

    Related Headlines

    Officials said the break happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

    Another break occurred along nearby Locust Street.

    Bethlehem-Center School District was set to operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, but later re-evaluated and decided on a closure for the day.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories