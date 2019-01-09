CLARKSVILLE, Pa. - Water main breaks have prompted a boil water advisory and has a Washington County school district closed Wednesday, officials said.
According to Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority, people under the boil water advisory have been notified after a break in the area of Sandy Plains Road and Pine Street in Clarksville.
Related Headlines
Officials said the break happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Another break occurred along nearby Locust Street.
Bethlehem-Center School District was set to operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, but later re-evaluated and decided on a closure for the day.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father of missing Texas infant staged kidnapping to cover up foul play, police say
- Young brother, sister killed in house fire identified
- Snow showers, temperatures plummeting into Wednesday
- VIDEO: Man runs to police chief's house for help after being shot
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}