    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some parts of the city after two water lines broke Tuesday morning.  

    The advisory impacts Lincoln-Lemington and a small portion of Homewood North. 

    PWSA says the water lines, one on Lincoln Avenue and one up the hill on Lemington Avenue, are impacting customers.  

    Because of the breaks, PWSA has issued a precautionary flush and boil water advisory to about 1,600 customers in the area.  Robocalls have been placed to those customers. 

    PWSA will conduct testing to confirm adequate disinfectant levels and make sure the water is safe to consume before lifting the order. 

