  • Boil water advisory issued for Washington County communities following water main break

    Updated:

    Pennsylvania American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in parts of Carroll Township and the City of Monongahela in Washington County following a water main break.

    RELATED: Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Related Headlines

    Around 1,300 customers are affected.

    We're working to learn how long the advisory will in in effect until, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    PAW said the advisory impacts customers east of the Sheetz on Main Street, south of the Mon Cemetery in Carroll Township and in the following areas:

    • Eldora 
    • Hickory Hill Area 
    • Black Diamond 
    • Grandview 
    • Wickerham Manner 
    • Carroll Plan 
    • Sacred Heart 

    For a full map of affected areas, click here

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories