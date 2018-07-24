Boil water advisory issued for Washington County communities following water main break

Pennsylvania American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in parts of Carroll Township and the City of Monongahela in Washington County following a water main break.
Around 1,300 customers are affected.
PAW said the advisory impacts customers east of the Sheetz on Main Street, south of the Mon Cemetery in Carroll Township and in the following areas:
- Eldora
- Hickory Hill Area
- Black Diamond
- Grandview
- Wickerham Manner
- Carroll Plan
- Sacred Heart
For a full map of affected areas, click here.
