PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for Lincoln-Lemington and a portion of Homewood North.
The advisory was issued Tuesday after two water lines broke.
Update: The precautionary flush and boil water advisory in Lincoln-Lemington and portion of Homewood North is now lifted. Impacted customers are advised to run their water for at least one minute before using it to cook or drink. https://t.co/qAkuH28dTv https://t.co/kvVRwiSqgp— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) August 15, 2019
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
PWSA said the water lines are located on Lincoln Avenue and up the hill on Lemington Avenue.
Because of the breaks, PWSA had previously issued a precautionary flush and boil water advisory to about 1,600 customers in the area.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, 3 hurt after related shootings at separate scenes in West Virginia
- Philadelphia police shooting: Gunman in custody after 6 officers shot, wounded
- 13-year-old dies after collapsing while playing football
- VIDEO: Coroner called to fire in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}