  • Boil water advisory lifted for Pittsburgh neighborhoods impacted by breaks

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for Lincoln-Lemington and a portion of Homewood North. 

    The advisory was issued Tuesday after two water lines broke.

    PWSA said the water lines are located on Lincoln Avenue and up the hill on Lemington Avenue.

    Because of the breaks, PWSA had previously issued a precautionary flush and boil water advisory to about 1,600 customers in the area. 

