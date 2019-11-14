ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Aliquippa and Hopewell Township after a water main break.
According to the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa, the break was in a 6-inch line feeding Green Street in Aliquippa and the lower half of Woodlawn Park in Hopewell.
The boil advisory includes Green Street in Aliquippa and the following streets in Hopewell:
- Clark Street
- High Street
- Walnut street
- Phillips/Windle Street
- Portions of Temple Road
- Portions of Huron Avenue
Bottled water is available at the water treatment plant located at 120 Hopewell Ave. between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the boil advisory.
