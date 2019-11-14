  • Parts of Aliquippa and Hopewell are under a boil water advisory

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Aliquippa and Hopewell Township after a water main break.

    According to the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa, the break was in a 6-inch line feeding Green Street in Aliquippa and the lower half of Woodlawn Park in Hopewell.

    The boil advisory includes Green Street in Aliquippa and the following streets in Hopewell:

    • Clark Street
    • High Street
    • Walnut street
    • Phillips/Windle Street
    • Portions of Temple Road
    • Portions of Huron Avenue

    Bottled water is available at the water treatment plant located at 120 Hopewell Ave. between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the boil advisory.

