0 Bomb squad called after car with writing about Russia left outside FBI's Pittsburgh office

PITTSBURGH - The FBI is investigating after someone drove a car up to the back gate of its office in Pittsburgh's South Side and left it there, authorities said.

A bomb squad was called, and FBI agents are working with Pittsburgh police on the investigation into the incident, which was reported shortly before 5 a.m.

The car, which was parked in front of a gate to an entrance behind the building, had writing on the driver's side. It said: "Russia plants micro radio devices in ppls ears and controls them using a sound similar to a dog whistle. Subliminal hypnosis."

Investigators and a K-9 first searched around the car. Once the bomb squad arrived at the scene, a robot was used to inspect the car.

After the bomb squad cleared the car, it was towed from the scene for evidence.

Surveillance footage is being reviewed as authorities work to identify and locate the driver of the car.

East Carson Street remained open throughout the investigation.

FBI officials said out of an abundance of caution, the nearby Steelers' UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Propel Schools Administrative Offices and Center for Victims were notified to the situation.

