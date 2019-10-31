PITTSBURGH - The FBI is investigating "suspicious activity" Thursday morning outside its office in Pittsburgh's South Side, a spokesperson said.
FBI agents are working with Pittsburgh police on the investigation at the office on East Carson Street. A bomb squad was also called.
The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m., and investigators and a K-9 appear to be focused on a vehicle parked behind the building.
Our @wpxi crew had to move slightly because bomb squad was called to check out the car parked outside of the FBI building in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Jf3n3S0DOe— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) October 31, 2019
