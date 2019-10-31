  • Bomb squad called as FBI investigates ‘suspicious activity' outside its Pittsburgh office

    PITTSBURGH - The FBI is investigating "suspicious activity" Thursday morning outside its office in Pittsburgh's South Side, a spokesperson said. 

    FBI agents are working with Pittsburgh police on the investigation at the office on East Carson Street. A bomb squad was also called.

    The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m., and investigators and a K-9 appear to be focused on a vehicle parked behind the building.

