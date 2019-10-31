  • Bomb squad called as FBI investigates suspicious car outside its Pittsburgh office

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The FBI is investigating after a suspicious car was found parked outside its office in Pittsburgh’s South Side, authorities said.

    A bomb squad was called, and FBI agents are working with Pittsburgh police on the investigation outside the office on East Carson Street.

    Related Headlines

    We’re following the investigation and will have the latest developments on WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at Noon.

    The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The car -- which has some sort of writing on the driver’s side door -- was parked behind the building, in front of a gate.

    Investigators and a K-9 searched around the car. Once the bomb squad arrived at the scene, a robot was used to inspect the car.

    East Carson Street remains open, and the nearby Propel Schools Administrative Offices and Center for Victims opened as scheduled.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories