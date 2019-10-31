PITTSBURGH - The FBI is investigating after a suspicious car was found parked outside its office in Pittsburgh’s South Side, authorities said.
A bomb squad was called, and FBI agents are working with Pittsburgh police on the investigation outside the office on East Carson Street.
The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The car -- which has some sort of writing on the driver’s side door -- was parked behind the building, in front of a gate.
Investigators and a K-9 searched around the car. Once the bomb squad arrived at the scene, a robot was used to inspect the car.
East Carson Street remains open, and the nearby Propel Schools Administrative Offices and Center for Victims opened as scheduled.
