PITTSBURGH - A bank branch was robbed Monday morning in Turtle Creek.
BREAKING! Alle Co Bomb Squad called to bank robbery in Turtle Creek! # WPXI pic.twitter.com/yAZiQ6MlSj— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) November 4, 2019
Police told our crew at the scene they are trying to track a suspect and look into an object that was put in front of a teller inside the bank.
The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called. They went in with a camera to investigate the object, according to officials. It turned out to not be suspicious
Employees were evacuated for a time and police blocked off streets around the area for a short time.
The suspect was able to get away. A nearby school, Woodland Hills Academy was on lockdown as police were investigating.
