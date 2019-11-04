  • Bomb squad called to local bank robbery

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A bank branch was robbed Monday morning in Turtle Creek. 

    Police told our crew at the scene they are trying to track a suspect and look into an object that was put in front of a teller inside the bank. 

    The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called. They went in with a camera to investigate the object, according to officials. It turned out to not be suspicious

    Employees were evacuated for a time and police blocked off streets around the area for a short time.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The suspect was able to get away. A nearby school, Woodland Hills Academy was on lockdown as police were investigating.

    This is a developing story. Keep checking with Channel 11 for continuing updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories