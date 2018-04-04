The bomb squad investigated a FedEx drop-off box near PNC Park Wednesday evening.
Investigators and the bomb squad robots were at the scene checking the contents of the box.
Police shut down Federal Street as they investigated.
The Pirates game was going on during the incident.
BREAKING: Pittsburgh bomb squad going through packages inside a fed ex box outside pnc Park. Pirates playing the twins inside. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9Z2tSVryFb— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) April 4, 2018
The scene has since cleared.
