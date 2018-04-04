  • Bomb squad investigates FedEx drop-off box near PNC Park

    Updated:

    The bomb squad investigated a FedEx drop-off box near PNC Park Wednesday evening. 

    Investigators and the bomb squad robots were at the scene checking the contents of the box. 

    Police shut down Federal Street as they investigated.

    The Pirates game was going on during the incident.

    The scene has since cleared. 

     
     

