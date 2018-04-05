PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh police bomb squad investigated a pair of overnight delivery drop boxes near PNC Park on Wednesday evening after a private security dog indicated there was something suspicious.
The search did not turn up anything.
Investigators and the bomb squad robots checked the contents of the boxes, which sit near the ticket windows at the Pirates' stadium.
Police shut down Federal Street as they investigated.
The Pirates game was going on during the incident.
BREAKING: Pittsburgh bomb squad going through packages inside a fed ex box outside pnc Park. Pirates playing the twins inside. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9Z2tSVryFb— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) April 4, 2018
A Pittsburgh Pirates spokesperson issued the following statement:
"During routine pre-game security procedures, the Pittsburgh City Police were alerted to the possibility that a questionable item was contained within an overnight mail container located on Federal Street. The proper law enforcement personnel screened the container and the packages within. It was determined there was no threat to public safety and the issue is now resolved. We are very thankful for the Pittsburgh City Police and all first responders who work every day on behalf of the public to ensure our safety."
