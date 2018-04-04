  • Bomb squad investigating FedEx drop-off box near PNC Park

    Updated:

    The bomb squad is investigating a FedEx drop-off box near PNC Park.

    Investigators and the bomb squad robots are on the scene checking the contents inside the box. 

    Police have shut down Federal Street.

    The Pirates game has already started and fans continue to walk nearby. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com as we work to learn more information.

     
     

