The bomb squad is investigating a FedEx drop-off box near PNC Park.
Investigators and the bomb squad robots are on the scene checking the contents inside the box.
Police have shut down Federal Street.
The Pirates game has already started and fans continue to walk nearby.
BREAKING: Pittsburgh bomb squad going through packages inside a fed ex box outside pnc Park. Pirates playing the twins inside. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9Z2tSVryFb— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) April 4, 2018
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com as we work to learn more information.
