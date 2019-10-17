0 Bomb squad vehicle among cars, trucks, other items going up for auction at Pittsburgh airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Looking for a new car? More than a dozen vehicles abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport are going up for auction this weekend.

Fifteen vehicles will be up for grabs Saturday, and there’s a wide range of makes and models -- even some county vehicles, like a bomb squad vehicle.

Older vehicles, such as a 1993 Ford Tempo, are included, but there are some newer ones, too, such as a 2015 GMC Sierra Denali. Not all the vehicles run, though.

Each of the vehicles were left behind in the airport’s parking lot. After 45 days, vehicles are reported to Allegheny County police and if they can’t get hold of the owner, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation takes over, reaching out to the title holder. If nothing comes from that, the vehicles are put in storage and eventually auctioned off.

“You know, sometimes we can’t get ahold of the owners at all. We don’t know what the story behind it is. Sometimes the fees and the parking fees and the storage fees are so high that people just think it’s not worth it to come back and get their cars,” Matt Neistein, Allegheny County Airport Authority communications manager, said.

Not in the market for a car, truck or SUV? Maybe the available electronics, jewelry or office furniture will catch your eye.

Bidding for Saturday’s auction starts at 10 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. (CLICK HERE for more information, and HERE if you’d like to bid online.)

