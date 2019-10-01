  • Bomb threat forces buses to be diverted, evacuation at Highlands Middle School

    Updated:

    NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. - A bomb threat was called in to Highlands Middle School Tuesday morning, forcing buses to be diverted and an evacuation, according to the Highlands School District’s website.

    The school received the phone message of the bomb threat about 7:15 a.m.

    “All students and buses coming to the Middle School were diverted and evacuated to Highlands High School,” the district’s website said.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The middle school is being searched as authorities investigate the threat.

    Parents are being encouraged to have their children remain at the high school until new information is available.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories