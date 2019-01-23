  • Bomb threat prompts cancellation of classes for Chartiers Valley middle, high school

    Updated:

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Police responded Wednesday morning to the Chartiers Valley high school and middle school in Bridgeville because of a bomb threat.

    School district officials said the threat was discovered Wednesday morning and there will not be classes Wednesday for middle and high school students.

    The district sent the following message to families:

    “Busses will return high school students to their home bus stops and will not pick up middle school students. Primary and Intermediate schools are in session today, though busses may run approximately ten minutes late this morning. As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority; Administration is working closely with local law enforcement.”

    Further information about the threat was not immediately available.

    Due to the threat at Chartiers Valley, the South Fayette Township School District was on a lockout for an hour Wednesday morning as a precaution. Classes went on as normal, but no one was allowed to enter the campus during that time.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories