ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. - A bomb threat was found inside a local elementary school.
The Apollo-Ridge School District said the statement was found just before lunch time inside Apollo-Ridge Elementary School Wednesday.
All students were evacuated to the high school so the threat could be investigated.
Police and trained bomb K-9 units searched the building and determined there was no danger.
The students were then walked back to the building for dismissal.
