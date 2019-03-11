PITTSBURGH - The former restauranteur whose sex assault trial ended in a mistrial last week is scheduled to be in court for a bond hearing Monday.
Adnan Pehlivan was on trial for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a woman he met at a Kopy's bar on the South Side in May 2018.
Jurors found him not guilty of stalking and simple assault but were deadlocked on the sexual assault charge.
A new trial for the sexual assault charge will take place within 90 days.
Meanwhile, Pehlivan’s bond hearing is to determine whether or not he’ll be released until the second trial takes place.
