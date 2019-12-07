TUCSON, Ariz. - A previously deported sex offender was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol near Lukeville, Arizona on Wednesday evening.
Agents from the Tucson Sector patrolling the desert near the border arrested Romualdo Gregorio Felipe, 48, around 6:15 p.m.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Felipe, a Mexican national illegally in the United States, was convicted of Indecent Assault on a Person Less Than 13 Years of Age in Indiana County in 2015.
He was sentenced to 125 days in jail and deported to Mexico later that year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's plan to meet 14-year-old boy for sex ends in shots fired, police chase through Robinson
- Former police chief back in jail on suspected probation violation
- Antonio Brown issues long apology to former NFL teams
- VIDEO: 8-month-old dog abandoned near Wilkinsburg elementary school with severe infections
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}