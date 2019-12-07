  • Border Patrol arrests man convicted of sexually assaulting an Indiana Co. minor

    By: Bradford Arick

    TUCSON, Ariz. - A previously deported sex offender was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol near Lukeville, Arizona on Wednesday evening.

    Agents from the Tucson Sector patrolling the desert near the border arrested Romualdo Gregorio Felipe, 48, around 6:15 p.m.

    Felipe, a Mexican national illegally in the United States, was convicted of Indecent Assault on a Person Less Than 13 Years of Age in Indiana County in 2015.

    He was sentenced to 125 days in jail and deported to Mexico later that year.

