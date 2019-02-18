PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is one of several cities across the country expected to participate Monday in what's being called the "Fake crisis, no racist wall" protest.
Channel 11 News spoke with people who will be involved in the protest in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, including the group Women's March on Washington -- Pittsburgh.
“Although not every American family came here as an immigrant family, most did.” Tracy Baton, director of Women's March on Pittsburgh, said.
The group is calling the wall unnecessary and unconstitutional.
The rally will be begin at noon on the steps of the City-County Building.
