  • Border wall protest to be held in Pittsburgh Monday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is one of the several cities across the country that will be participating in what's being called the "Fake crisis, no racist wall" protests tomorrow. 

    Channel 11 spoke with people who will be involved in the protest in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, including the group Women's March on Washington -- Pittsburgh.

    The group is calling the wall unnecessary and unconstitutional.

    The rally will be begin at noon on the steps of the City-County Building. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories