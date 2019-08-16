  • Borough has funds to tear down old historic hotel

    OKLAHOMA BOROUGH, Pa. - There is enough money to remove toxic rubble at the old Belvedere Hotel in Westmoreland County.

    The hotel burned to the ground last month.

    Oklahoma Borough officials declared it a public health hazard because of asbestos and other toxins.

    That allowed them to speed up the process to get $85,000 in state funds.

    The demolition should happen soon.

    Pennsylvania State Police are still looking into how the fire started and want to talk to the driver of a Dodge Ram that was parked near the hotel right before the fire.

    Two weeks ago, police announced they were looking for two men who were seen walking by the hotel 15 minutes before the fire.

