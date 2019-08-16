OKLAHOMA BOROUGH, Pa. - There is enough money to remove toxic rubble at the old Belvedere Hotel in Westmoreland County.
The hotel burned to the ground last month.
Related Headlines
Oklahoma Borough officials declared it a public health hazard because of asbestos and other toxins.
That allowed them to speed up the process to get $85,000 in state funds.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The demolition should happen soon.
Pennsylvania State Police are still looking into how the fire started and want to talk to the driver of a Dodge Ram that was parked near the hotel right before the fire.
Two weeks ago, police announced they were looking for two men who were seen walking by the hotel 15 minutes before the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
- Couple charged with faking birth, death of baby for gifts, money
- Family, friends gather to remember 13-year-old who died while playing football
- VIDEO: Overuse of social media is bad for mental health
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}